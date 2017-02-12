Police to call in witnesses in army camp incident

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 12 — Police will be summoning several witnesses, including military personnel and the suspect’s family members for investigations in connection with an incident at a military camp here on Friday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman said police were checking for medical evidence of mental illness suffered by the suspect with the Ministry of Defence.

“We will call witnesses in due course to record their statements.

“So far, the suspect has been remanded for further investigation and we will refer the suspect to the medical authorities after this,” he told reporters after attending a “Hadiah Kasih Sayang’ (Gift of Love) programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Belara here today.

In the 1.55pm incident at the Seberang Takir Camp in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, the suspect, an ex-soldier, aged 41, acted aggressively brandishing a knife and attempted to seize a gun belonging to soldier on guard duty at the main control post.

Rosli also denied that the incident had to anything do with the Islamic State militant group because the suspect had a record of mental illness and had been dismissed from service in 2007. — Bernama