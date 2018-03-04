Police still probing falling chair case at Seri Pantai flats

Workers install metal frame before fixing the safety net at the PPR Seri Pantai flat in Lembah Pantai on January 25, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Police are still investigating the case of a boy who was killed by a chair thrown from the upper floor of Seri Pantai People’s Housing Project in Pantai Dalam here on Jan 15.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said so far no new suspects or witnesses had emerged in the case.

“If there are new witnesses on the incident, police will be taking their statements, even though there are no new leads at the moment. But we will ensure justice for the victim’s family,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the incident at about 8.10pm, the victim S. Sathiswaran, 15, died at the incident site from severe head injuries and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier police reported calling 43 people to assist investigations and the voice stress analysis (VSA) on five shortlisted individuals were found negative. — Bernama