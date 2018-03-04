Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police still probing falling chair case at Seri Pantai flats

Sunday March 4, 2018
07:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Workers install metal frame before fixing the safety net at the PPR Seri Pantai flat in Lembah Pantai on January 25, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimWorkers install metal frame before fixing the safety net at the PPR Seri Pantai flat in Lembah Pantai on January 25, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Police are still investigating the case of a boy who was killed by a chair thrown from the upper floor of Seri Pantai People’s Housing Project in Pantai Dalam here on Jan 15.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said so far no new suspects or witnesses had emerged in the case.

“If there are new witnesses on the incident, police will be taking their statements, even though there are no new leads at the moment. But we will ensure justice for the victim’s family,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the incident at about 8.10pm, the victim S. Sathiswaran, 15, died at the incident site from severe head injuries and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.    

Earlier police reported calling 43 people to assist investigations and the voice stress analysis (VSA) on five shortlisted individuals were found negative. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram