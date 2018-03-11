Police: Siblings at PJ kindie taken by mother, not abducted

Raheel Khan and his sister Aleya Reyhana. — Picture via Facebook/Mission For Missing ChildrenPETALING JAYA, March 11 — Two children purportedly abducted from a kindergarten in Section 16 on Thursday were in fact taken by their mother, police said following their investigations.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said investigators concluded that the children’s biological mother had picked them up.

“There is no criminal element involved in this case but we are urging the mother to come forward to clarify the issue,” he said.

Fadzil advised the mother to refer her ongoing domestic dispute to the relevant authorities, and told the public to stop speculating about the incident.

On Thursday, state news agency Bernama reported that Raheel Khan, 6, and his sister Aleya Reyhana, 4, were found to be missing when an unnamed aunty tried to pick them up from the kindergarten.

It was later learned that three unidentified individuals including a woman had taken the children in the morning on the pretext of bringing them for medical check-ups.