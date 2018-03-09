Police shoot dead one of three foreigners planning robbery

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Friday March 9, 2018
KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Patrolling policemen shot dead one of three foreigners suspected to be planning a robbery in Taman Templer Saujana in Gombak early today.

The police are now on the hunt for the two other men who escaped following the incident at about 4am, said Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said in a statement that the patrolling policemen came across three men in dark attire at the housing estate and attempted to conduct a check on them but one of them brandished a machete at them, forcing the policemen to open fire.

The two other men fled upon seeing their friend getting shot, he said, adding that the police were looking for them.

Mazlan said that crippling this gang enabled the police to solve at least 17 cases of robbery involving RM265,980 in the Rawang and Selayang areas. — Bernama

