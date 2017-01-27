Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 3:49 pm GMT+8

Police shoot dead Mamak Gang member in Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM, Jan 27 — Police shot dead a member of the so-called Mamak Gang following a shootout in Setia Alam here early today. 

Selangor Police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the incident happened at 4.05am after the 53-year-old man opened fire at a police patrol team in the shootout following a car chase. 

He said the patrol team from the Serious Crimes Division came across a black Citra car driven by a man in a suspicious manner. 

“Realising the presence of the police, the man drove off fast but the police car gave chase. The car then skidded in Jalan Bukit Cerakah here. 

“When policemen went towards the car, the man fired several shots at them and they returned fire in self-defence, shooting him dead,” he said at a press conference here. — Bernama

