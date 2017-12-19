Police set up special squad to probe JB petrol station murder

Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police viewed the case as a serious matter that could undermine the image of the country unless it was handled well. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The police have set up a special squad to arrest the suspects in the murder of a man last Sunday at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He also said that the murdered man had been identified and he had previous criminal records.

“It is needless for me to comment on a dead man. He had been involved in several cases,” he said to reporters after opening the 25th annual general meeting of the Persatuan Perkhidmatan Kawalan Keselamatan Malaysia here today.

Noor Rashid said the police viewed the case as a serious matter that could undermine the image of the country unless it was handled well.

He explained that police had information that the case involved money-lending and, possibly, territorial control.

In the incident at 7.30 pm last Sunday, four men attacked and stabbed a man in his 30s at a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi, in Johor Bahru and then ran a BMW car over him.

The victim, who was with a foreign woman in her 20s believed to be his wife, was inflating the tyres of his car at the station when he was attacked. — Bernama