Police sergeant jailed, fined RM10,000 for corruption

Friday August 4, 2017
02:34 PM GMT+8

MELAKA, Aug 4 — A police sergeant was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM10,000, in default three months’ jail,  by the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh here today after he pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, involving RM1,500 last year.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi handed down the sentence on Muhammad Firdaus Sulaiman, 29, from the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division of the Melaka Tengah Police, who changed his not guilty plea to guilty today.

The policeman was charged with obtaining the bribe from a woman, Fatimah Abdullah, as an inducement for him to dispose off an exhibit on the urine test of  her son who was detained for a drug-related offence.

Muhammad Firdaus, who had been with the police force for three years, was charged with committing the offence at the Melaka Tengah police station at 6.30 pm on Sept 22 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi prosecuted, while Muhammad Firdaus was represented by lawyer Haslinda Abu Bakar. — Bernama

