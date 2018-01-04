Police seize heroin worth RM35,000 in Langkawi

The youths were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department near a fast food outlet just past midnight, said Langkawi police chief, ACP Che Ghazali Che Awang. — Reuters picLANGKAWI, Jan 4 — Langkawi Police scored their first major drug bust this year with the seizure of 1.13kg of heroin with estimated street value of RM35,000 from two youths aged between 19 and 23 years, early yesterday.

“Although the suspects attempted to resist arrest, they were eventually subdued and further inspection led police to seize a black plastic bag from them which contained the heroin,” he said.

Both suspects who tested positive for drugs were detained for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

“Initial investigation revealed that besides for their own consumption, the suspects were also attempting to distribute the drugs around Langkawi. We are still detemining the extent of their network,” he added. — Bernama