Police seize firearms from two men

TELUK INTAN, Dec 22 — Police seized a home-made pistol and an air rifle from two men, one of them an auxiliary policeman, in separate cases in Hutan Melintang on Monday and Tuesday.

Perak Narcotics CID chief ACP V.R. Ravi Chandran said that in the first case, police picked up a 33-year-old unemployed man in an operation dubbed Ops Tapis at a house in Kampung Sri Perkasa of Jalan Feri, Hutan Melintang, near here for having a home-made pistol.

He said police also found 19 bullets, a bullet casing and a plastic package containing 2.84gm of Methamphetamine during the raid at 5pm.

“Our records show that the suspect has one criminal record under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and he tested positive for Amphetamine,” he told a press conference at the Hilir Perak Police headquarters here yesterday.

Ravi Chandran said the man was being remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Subsequently, a police team from the Hilir Perak CID detained an auxiliary policeman at his staff quarters in Southern Perak Estate (East Side), Hutang Melintang, on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in making home-made pistols.

Ravi Chandran said checks at the suspect’s house at 6.30pm led to the discovery of an air rifle; a cocking handle; bipod; gas container; two iron rods believed to be used in making firearms’ barrel; an iron frame and three wooden sticks resembling firearms’ butt; and one firearm butt with text that read Steyr Mannlicher Ges M.B.H Austria with serial number.

He said the 31-year-old suspect was being remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama