Police seize explosives hidden under mangosteen tree in Taiping

IPOH, Jan 18 — The police uncovered an assortment of explosives hidden under a mangosteen tree behind a house near Taiping last month.

Various explosives, among them six detonators, three barrels of chemicals, a packet of steel nuts and a box of plant tonic fertiliser were found on Dec 18, at the site in Kampung Air Kuning, Jalan Changkat Jering.

Perak police deputy chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said a police team detained a 38-year-old woman in connection with the seizure.

However, the suspect from Kuala Krai was released on bail following a week-long remand, he said in a statement here today.

He said initial investigations revealed the explosives belonged to the suspect’s husband who was serving time for a drug-related case.

Hasnan said the police had not ruled out the possibility the explosives could have been meant for use to protect drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, he said the crime rate in Perak had dropped to 5,846 cases over the past year as compared to 6,228 cases in 2015.

On crime-prevention operations in conjunction with the Chinese Lunar New Year, Hasnan said the state police would launch ‘Op Limau’ from Jan 1 to Feb 12.

“In addition, the police will conduct ‘Op Selamat’ beginning from Jan 21 to Feb 5 to ensure people return to their hometowns safely,” he said. — Bernama