Police seeking witnesses to murder of car cleaner

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 29 — Police are seeking witnesses to assist investigation a 36-year-old man who was slashed with a sharp weapon in Jalan Wadi Hana, near here, on Thursday.

South Johor Bahru District Police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said the victim from Kota Masai died of serious injuries to the body, hand, mouth, eye and head at the neurology ward of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital yesterday morning.

“We urge those who saw or have information about the incident to step forward and in the investigation. We are also appealing to the first witness to contact investigation officer ASP Afdal at 013-7711152 or South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters Hotline at 07-221899,” he said in a statement here today.

Sulaiman said members of the public alerted the police at 9.30am on Thursday (Jan 26) after finding a man, believed to be a car cleaner in Singapore, bathed in blood, allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in Jalan Wadi Hana. — Bernama