Police seek two more suspects in chlorine gas leak probe

Some of the six suspects being brought for remand orders to be obtained at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, October 3, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, Oct 4 — The police are on the hunt for two more suspects in connection with the chlorine gas leak at Kampung Tambak Paya, Jasin here on Thursday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the two local suspects, aged 25 and 40, are not from Melaka and had been urged to surrender before any further action is taken.

“We will continue to hunt for the masterminds of the incident to facilitate investigations,” he said in a media conference on the launching of a Crime Prevention Carnival on Oct 28 that is jointly organised by the Melaka police, Melaka Youth Associations Council (MGBM) and 80s rock band, Bumiputra Rockers (BPR).

He said so far six individuals were remanded for three days to be investigated under Section 24 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

“One of the suspects detained is the initial witness who had lodged a police report after allegedly being affected by the leak from one of the seven tanks that were filled with chlorine gas.

“The suspect who lodged a police report had provided false information, claiming that someone had been dumping chemicals in the village since March. As such, the suspect will also be charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Abdul Jalil said the motive behind the incident was to gain profit from the sale of the chlorine gas tanks stolen from Rawang, Selangor which were sold for RM700 each. They had managed to sell three out of the 10 tanks stolen.

“The suspects did not know that chlorine gas is worth thousands of Ringgit, but as they found it hard to get buyers and feared getting caught, they stored the tanks at a vacant house,” he added.

On Thursday, the media reported in the incident at about 5.30 pm, 250 villagers were ordered to vacate their homes by firemen for safety reasons.

While 50 victims, including firemen, were rushed to the Melaka Hospital and Jasin Hospital for experiencing shortness of breath believed to be due to inhaling the chlorine gas.

In the incident, seven gas tanks were found dumped at a vacant house in the village before one of the tanks leaked chlorine gas which polluted the air. — Bernama