Police seek public’s help to identify girl found dead in Gerik

IPOH, Feb 7 — Members of the public with information on a teenage girl who was found dead in Gerik at noon yesterday to contact the police.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said a post-mortem conducted on the victim found bruises on the body and that she died due to a blunt force trauma.

“However, the identity of the victim has yet to be ascertained,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said those with any information on the girl to contact the Gerik CID chief ASP Azman Yazid or the CID Officer Inspector Mashezreen Jamsari at 05-7912221. — Bernama

