Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police seek man over obscene act against woman jogger

Thursday February 2, 2017
04:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BAGAN SERAI, Feb 2 — The police are tracking down a man who allegedly committed an obscene act against a woman jogger at Mini Stadium here, last week.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said a report had been lodged by the 32-year-old victim.

“We will investigate the incident to ensure the safety of women joggers in the recreation area,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.   

On January 24, the victim claimed that a man had committed an obscene act while she was jogging in the area at 8.45am. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline