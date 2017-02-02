Police seek man over obscene act against woman jogger

BAGAN SERAI, Feb 2 — The police are tracking down a man who allegedly committed an obscene act against a woman jogger at Mini Stadium here, last week.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said a report had been lodged by the 32-year-old victim.

“We will investigate the incident to ensure the safety of women joggers in the recreation area,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On January 24, the victim claimed that a man had committed an obscene act while she was jogging in the area at 8.45am. — Bernama