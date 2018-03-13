Police seek man in Ampang child abuse case

The suspect admitted the child to Hospital Ampang on Sunday before he disappeared. — Screengrab from Google MapsKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Police are looking for a 56-year-old man after a four-year-old child that he allegedly abused was left in a coma in Ampang last month.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said the child’s biological mother, a housekeeper in her 40s, had earlier allowed the suspect, who was an acquaintance, to bring the child back to the latter’s home in Pandan Perdana on the pretext of babysitting her.

“However, when the mother video-called her daughter on February 18, she noticed the child was unhappy and sad with noticeable bruise marks on her face.

“Three days later, the mother saw her daughter’s cheeks and ears were bruised when she went to the suspect’s house to pick her up,” he said.

On Sunday, the mother received a call from the suspect telling her the child had been admitted to Hospital Ampang before he disappeared.

Hamzah said the child was brought to the hospital by two men who introduced themselves as friends of the mother at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

“They informed the medical officer that the victim had suffered a seizure in the bathroom of their house.

“She was subsequently admitted to the Red Zone for treatment and the medical officer lodged a police report soon after, at around 11.30pm the same day,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed the child suffered from severe injuries to her forehead, chest and right thigh with internal bleeding in her head.

“Efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing, and it is still too early to determine why the child was abused in the first place,” he said.