Police seek five teens linked to assault of schoolboy

JOHOR BAHRU, July 17 — The police have sought five teenage boys allegedly involved in beating up a form four student after the latter declined to join a gang, dubbed ‘Geng 550’ in Jalan Impian Emas 9 here yesterday afternoon.

The victim identified only as ‘Allan’, a student of a secondary school in Taman Impian Emas here sustained injuries on the lips, forehead, left cheek and wrists and had sought treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The alleged assailants of the 16-year-old victim were former high school students in the area, said Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd.

“Our investigations revealed the five teenagers had just been expelled from school and were trying to recruit new members to join a gang,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama