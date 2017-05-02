Police say unable to confirm death of Malaysian IS terrorist in Syria

Ayob Khan said the death of Muhammad Wanndy, who is also a Malaysian national, could not be ascertained. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have not been able to confirm reports on the death of Daesh terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, 27, in a drone in Syria on Saturday.

Bukit Aman Special Branch’s Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said so far the death of Muhammad Wanndy, who is also a Malaysian national, could not be ascertained.

“Cannot be confirmed yet,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ayob Khan said this when asked to comment on several portal news reports on the news that the wife of Muhammad Wanndy, Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, was said to have uploaded a status on her Facebook account that her husband had died in a drone attack in Ma’dan, Syria,

It is understood the police are still investigating and gathering information to confirm the matter.

Several local portal reports quoted sources as saying the PDRM surveillance team monitoring developments on Muhammad Wanndy was still skeptical of his wife’s claims and it was likely a ploy to inform that he had died.

The matter was doubted as the writing style of Nor Mahmudah on the acknowledgement differed from previous status written by the woman, added the portal reports. ― Reuters