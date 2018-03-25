Police say probe into Guan Eng video almost complete

The police are in the midst of completing investigations into a case of a video depicting Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng allegedly inciting children to hate the federal government during the recent launching ceremony of the Penang People’s Tuition Centre. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 25 — The police are in the midst of completing investigations into a case of a video depicting Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng allegedly inciting children to hate the federal government during the recent launching ceremony of the Penang People’s Tuition Centre.

Penang police deputy chief, Datuk Roslee Chik said he did not rule out the possibility of summoning Lim next week to have his statement recorded.

“The investigations are still ongoing and several people have been called to assist in the probe...he (Lim) may be called next week,” he told reporters after opening the state-level 211th Police Day celebrations here today.

Roslee said the case was investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

It was reported that Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general was investigated following a police report lodged against him over the parody video of the popular children’s ABC song that mocked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). — Bernama