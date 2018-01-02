Police say PJ crime rate fell 17pc last year

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din (2nd left) and headmistress Noriah Mohamad (3rd left) distribute goodies bag to Standard One students at SK La Salle in Petaling Jaya January 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — The overall crime index here last year was 17 per cent lower than in 2016, according to Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din.

Although noting that this was above the 10-per cent reduction targeted by the federal police headquarters, Zani stressed that his men’s work was far from over.

“It does not mean we are satisfied even though there is a reduction as we could do better next time,” he said at the Back to School Program held at SK La Salle today.

He said police would now prioritise tackling street crimes such as snatch thefts and robberies as part of their crime-fighting responsibilities this year.

“They make up a big portion of the reports received even though the crime index has gone down and we would be focusing on curbing the issue at hand,” he said.

Mohd Zani said the police would also review their efforts in combating such incidents, but said this would still emphasise the detection and arrest of such criminals in order to protect the rest of society.

He earlier delivered gift bags to about 30 Standard One students for the programme aimed at fostering closer ties between school authorities and the police.

“We want to take responsibility to educate young children from an early age to prevent them from getting involved in unhealthy activities such as school bullying,” he said.

Mohd Zani said no reports of school bullying were recorded in his district last year, adding that he hoped this would continue in 2018.