Police: Rumours senior citizen robbed of BR1M money in Semporna false

SEMPORNA, March 12 — Semporna police have denied rumours that a senior citizen was stabbed and robbed of his 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) money, and a suspect was shot dead by a security guard, at a bank here.

Semporna district police chief Supt Peter Umbuas said police investigations found that the news which was spread through WhatsApp, was related to an incident involving a 20-year-old man who was found with his wrist slashed in front of the bank today.

“In the 11am incident, a member of the public who saw the man lying down near the bank premises, stopped a traffic policeman patrolling the area, for help,” he said when contacted.

According to him, the man believed to be mentally unstable, cut his wrist with a sharp object in front of the bank.

The man was taken to the Semporna Hospital for treatment he said, while adding that the public should stop from spreading false news which could disrupt public harmony. — Bernama