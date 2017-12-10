Police rescue five foreign women linked to human trafficking syndicate

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 10 — The police rescued five foreign women believed to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate in a raid at a hotel in Jalan Raja Uda here last night.

Initial investigations revealed the women, comprising four Thais and a Laotian aged between 23 and 33, were believed to have been involved in prostitution for the past few months at a hotel room.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said in the 9.30pm raid, two men aged 20 and 29 were picked up to facilitate investigations.

He said four mobile phones were seized from from the two men.

“The syndicate had been operating at several other hotels in Butterworth, with the women offering sex at RM100 each,” he added here today.

Meanwhile in Kepala Batas, the police detained 27 people for drug-related cases in a joint operation with the National Anti-Drug Agency in Bakau Tua, Penaga and Kuala Muda yesterday.

The suspects aged between 15 and 55 were picked up in the six-hour operation, beginning 6am.

In Bukit Mertajam, Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said two ketum drink sellers aged 21 and 26 were nabbed in a raid on an eatery in Taman Alma Jaya, Machang Bubok yesterday.

Thirty-two packets of ketum drinks were seized in the 6.40pm incident. — Bernama