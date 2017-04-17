Police report lodged over alleged NewGen party irregularities

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The original leadership of Parti Generasi Baru (NewGen Party) has lodged a police report and submitted a complaint to the Registrar of Societies over the alleged change of the party name by the new leadership.

President Datuk G. Kumar Aamaan said today the police report and ROS complaint called for an investigation because new president Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor and deputy president Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan had contravened the party constitution and ROS regulations.

Kumar Aamaan said party founder S. Gobi Krishnan was suspended as secretary-general last month for breach of party constitution and for appointing a new committee without notifying the president.

He claimed that Mohd Ezam and Khairuddin had changed the name of the party without the knowledge and agreement of the 300 party members.

“The ROS must conduct a thorough probe how this could have happened. The change of party name did not have the mandate of the ROS and the new leadership had used the party to criticise the government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said at a press conference.

Kumar Aamaan has been president since March 16 last year. The party was registered in September 2013.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ezam, in an immediate response, said Kumar Aamaan’s allegations were malicious.

“We leave it to the ROS to make the final decision on the allegations and pledge to abide by that decision,” he said in a statement. — Bernama