Police record statements from 15 over condo asssault case

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― The police have recorded statements from 15 people, including one who recorded a video of the assault of a lorry driver by a group of men at a condominium car park in Bukit Antarabangsa here last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said the statements were recorded to identify the culprits, and appealed to the public not to speculate.

The police obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the assault at the Punchak Athenaeum Condominium car park to facilitate investigations, he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters here today.

On whether the owner of a Mercedes Benz car was linked to the case, Hamzah said the vehicle was owned by a woman, adding that neither she nor her husband was involved in the case.

A three-minute video showing several men beating up the lorry driver while he was lying on the ground recently went viral on social media. ― Bernama