Police receive report of tied children in Bangi nursery, suspected abuse

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The police have confirmed receiving a report of three children who were tied up, believed to have been abused in a nursery in Bangi near here today.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said investigations on the incident and the authenticity of the picture were still ongoing.

The picture which showed three children whose feet, hands and mouths were allegedly tied, in a nursery in Bangi, went viral on social media today. — Bernama