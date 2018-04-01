Police quiz Guan Eng over GST parody song

Lim’s statement is being recorded at his office in Komtar, George Town, with the former accompanied by lawyer RSN Rayer. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Police are questioning Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over the ABCD-GST song, which allegedly poked fun at the Goods and Services Tax.

The Star Online reported that Lim’s statement is being recorded at his office in Komtar, George Town, with the former accompanied by lawyer RSN Rayer.

Deputy Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Roslee Chik had last week said that the police would be recording Lim’s statement regarding the parody song, which was sung at a free tuition class organised by the state government on March 17.

Several police reports were subsequently lodged against the Chief Minister, with the case being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.