Police promise to keep an eye on serial rapist Subbiah

Prison staff have allegedly claimed that Subbiah could reoffend or even has murderous tendencies.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The police said today they will closely monitor convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he is deported from Canada after his prison term ends later this month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was reported as saying the sexual offender will be allowed to return home if he has served his sentence overseas.

"[According to] our law, if someone has [served] his legal sentence overseas, then it is completed.

“We do not have the right [to prohibit] him from entering the country," he was quoted as saying in a New Straits Times Online report.

Khalid also said the police are working closely with their Canadian counterparts on the case, sharing intelligence and criminal records.

Canadian newspaper Toronto Star reported on Wednesday that Subbiah will be deported to Malaysia following his mandatory release on January 29, despite warnings from prison staff that the convict could reoffend or even has alleged murderous tendencies.

Subbiah was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or a noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.