Police probing Sarawak Facebook page’s racial slur

Sunday January 15, 2017
10:35 AM GMT+8

Police are looking for the person responsible for a posting on the Sarawak Update Facebook page that allegedly insulted a Sarawak Minister and contained a racial slur. — Reuters picPolice are looking for the person responsible for a posting on the Sarawak Update Facebook page that allegedly insulted a Sarawak Minister and contained a racial slur. — Reuters picKUCHING, Jan 15 — Sarawak Police have requested the administrator of a Facebook account, Sarawak Update to come forward to assist them over a recent posting.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a police report was lodged by an individual at Mukah Police Station at 5.40pm yesterday for a posting by Sarawak Update allegedly insulting a Sarawak Minister and contained a racial slur.

“Sarawak Police have commenced investigations on this posting by Sarawak Update under the Penal Code and Communications and Multimedia Act.

“It is unclear at the moment who among the Sarawak Update administrators uploaded that status but from the comments by followers of the page, it is clear that the posting has drawn the ire of many,” he said in a statement here today.

He said alternatively, the person who uploaded that status should own up and come forward to assist in the police investigation. — Bernama

