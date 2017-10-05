Police probing Jamal Yunos’ beer bottle-smashing antic for rioting

Police are investigating Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos (pictured) for rioting after he smashed several boxes of beer outside the Selangor secretariat office. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos is under police investigation for rioting after he smashed several boxes of beer outside the Selangor secretariat office in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam district police chief Shafien Mamat confirmed the investigation under Section 143 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“We confirm that we have received [a] police report over the incident and investigations will be done under Section 143 of the Penal Code,” Shafien told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Earlier today, Jamal broke 10 boxes containing 100 bottles of beer outside the secretariat’s building as a symbol of protest against any attempt to hold a beer festival in the state.

The Sungai Besar Umno division chief had arrived at the building and sought entrance to meet state Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to voice his protest.

However, Jamal and his men were denied entrance by security officers, leading Jamal to then break the bottles in front of the main gate of the building, national newswire Bernama reported.

Jamal reportedly told reporters that the state government should not encourage the public to organise parties with free flow of beer.

He said he was just protesting against beer festivals and was not denying the right of non-Muslims to drink alcoholic beverages.

If found guilty under Section 143 of the Penal Code, Jamal can be imprisoned for up to six months, or fined, or both.

Local authorities refused to give a permit for an Oktoberfest beer festival scheduled at the 1 Utama shopping complex in Petaling Jaya after district police claimed the event was a target for militant attacks. The organisers made an appeal to the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) yesterday.

A German food and beverage event scheduled at a mall in Klang is also currently in limbo after district police claimed security threats against it.