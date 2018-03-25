Police probing baby’s death in Manjung as murder case

Police say the three suspects who were detained yesterday in connection with the abuse case were being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — IStock.com pic via AFPIPOH, March 25 — Police have changed their investigation into the death of a baby girl, believed to be an abused victim, at the Seri Manjung Hospital yesterday, as a murder case.

To that effect, the three suspects who were detained yesterday in connection with the case were being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, said Perak Criminal Investigation head SAC Yahya Abd Rahman.

“Preliminary investigation found that the abuse had happened for some time because the injuries found on the six-month-old baby were old ones, and only when the injuries became serious did the family realised her condition.

“As such, we are changing the investigation from child abuse to a murder case,” he told reporters at an event in conjunction with Police Day at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were in remand for seven days since yesterday.

The suspects were believed to be the victim’s mother, step-father and a babysitter.

The girl was brought to Seri Manjung Hospital at 2am yesterday and died at about 6.45am. — Bernama