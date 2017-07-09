Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Police probe man who claimed found bomb in house

Sunday July 9, 2017
07:57 PM GMT+8

IPOH, July 9 — A bomb disposal unit was sent to a house at Kampung Tersusun Buntong 4 here yesterday after police received a call on the presence of a bomb there.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said police received a call from the house owner at 7.27pm who claimed there was a bomb in his house.

Thorough inspection was made in and outside the house, but no bomb was found, he said in a statement here today.

He said the house owner, aged 39, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and police were investigating the case. — Bernama

