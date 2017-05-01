Police: Probe into death of Johor religious student almost complete

Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, the mother of the late Mohamad Thaqif Amin, visiting the grave of her son at the Muslim cemetery in Felda Bukit Aping Timur, Kota Tinggi April 28, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, May 1 ― Police investigation on the death of tahfiz school pupil, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, is almost completed, says Johor Police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd.

He said the investigation paper, which had been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, had just been returned for the police to add several facts in connection with the investigation.

"The investigation paper will be resubmitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor as soon as possible after we have put in the additional facts of the case for his action," he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, 11, who had both legs amputated for viral infection, died at 2.05 pm on Wednesday, at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here. An operation to amputate his right hand at 8 am on the same day had to be postponed as his heart was unstable.

His story went viral on social media after his legs were hurt allegedly from a beating by the assistant warden in his school. The 29-year-old man was remanded until Wednesday to facilitate investigation on the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama