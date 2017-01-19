Police probe case of bashing lorry driver that went viral on social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The police have recorded statements from several witnesses over the case of a lorry driver who was beaten up by a group of men at the car park of the Puncak Athenaeum Condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa here last Saturday.

A video recording of the fight that went viral showed several men beating up the lorry driver, who was lying on the ground, for several minutes.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said the incident happened at 2.15pm apparently after the lorry driven by the 25-year-old lorry driver was involved in an accident with a Mercedes Benz car with four men in it.

“The police recorded the statements of several eye-witnesses,” he said when contacted today.

He said the lorry driver engaged in an argument with the 38-year-old driver of the car and it led to the fight, and the three other men also joined in.

“The two drivers were slight injured,” he said.

The video recording of the fight, of two minutes 49 seconds duration, went viral on social media today.

Hamzah said the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting which provides for a jail term of up to two years and a fine or both upon conviction. — Bernama