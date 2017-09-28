Police: Organisers turning to social media to hold entertainment festivals involving drugs

Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said organisers used social media applications purportedly to promote entertainment events. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — Certain quarters are using the social media to deceive the authorities to organise entertainment festivals involving drugs and liquor, said Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said they used social media applications such as ’WhatsApp’, ‘WeChat’, ‘Facebook’, ‘Instagram’ dan ‘Twitter’ purportedly to promote entertainment events.

“There is participation charges imposed depending on the organiser, specifically from among members and acquaintances taking part and the premises for the events are provided by the organiser whether at a condominium, apartment, housing estate or hotel.

“The target groups of the organisers are youths, young adults from 16 to 45 years, who want entertainment and enjoy themselves during weekends,” he said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Mazlan sternly warned such organisers that the police were always watching and monitoring such activities and would not compromise on the organising of such events. — Bernama