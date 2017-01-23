Police on the lookout for woman found chained at Serdang Raya 3K complex

Yesterday, a woman was found chained up outside the Serdang Raya 3K complex by passers-by before the Fire and Rescue Department freed her from locks and chain all over her body. — Picture via Fire and Rescue Department/FacebookSERDANG, Jan 23 — Police urged members of the public with information about a 29-year-old woman who was chained in front of the Serdang Raya 3K Complex, here yesterday, to come forward and lodge a report.

Serdang police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said police were looking for the woman who was taken away by a man who claimed to be her brother, after the Serdang Fire and Rescue Department rescued her at about 9am.

“The man had claimed to be the brother of the woman and taken her away but no report has been lodged. We do not have aby details about them,” he said after launching Op Selamat in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, here today.

Megat Mohamad said a check at the address of the woman revealed that the house was empty for some time now.

He said police are investigating the motive as to why she was chained and who had chained her.

Megat Mohamad who launched the Op Selamat at the Seri Kembangan Toll Plaza situated along Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya (MEX), here said the Op would be carried out from Jan 21 to Feb 5 and focused on hotspots in Jalan Serdang Jaya and Putra Permai.

He said last year there were three fatalities due to accidents in the area during the Chinese New Year festive season compared with only one in 2015. — Bernama