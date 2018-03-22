Police on the hunt armed robbers after photos posted online

Photos of the armed suspects and their escape vehicle were posted onto the page in an attempt to warn residents of the robbery attempts in Bandar Sg Long and Bandar Mahkota Cheras. — Picture via Facebook/ Community Policing Bandar Sungai LongKAJANG, March 22 — Police are searching for several suspects involved in armed robberies around Bandar Sg Long and Bandar Mahkota Cheras, after their photographs were posted on social media today.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the police have been receiving reports of robberies and attempted robberies committed by the group of suspects since the end of February.

“A total of five cases were reported during the period, one for the robbery of a Toyota Hilux and four for attempted robberies of the same car model around Bandar Mahkota Cheras and Bandar Sg Long.

“Armed with parangs and knives, they target Toyota Hilux drivers who parked their vehicle by the roadside or petrol stations,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said police have obtained several leads and are currently tracking down the suspects for investigations.

He said those with information are urged to contact ASP Mohd Irwan, Operations Intelligence Officer attached to the Kajang Criminal Investigations Department at 017-3168097.

Earlier today, several uncensored photos of the suspects and their escape vehicle were posted on the Community Policing Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor Facebook page.

The caption said the incident took place at Palm Walk 3 near Taman Desa Budiman, Bandar Sungai Long and urged readers to be vigilant of their surroundings.