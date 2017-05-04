Police not ruling out suicide in student poisoning case

Police have not ruled out suicide in the case where a 15-year-old student died due to insecticide poisoning. — Reuters file picNILAI, May 4 — Police have not ruled out suicide in the case where a 15-year-old student died due to insecticide poisoning.

Nilai police chief Supt Zaldino Zaludin said that based on a statement provided by a witness, it was possible that due to unrequited love, the boy could have taken his own life by consuming insecticide because of a broken heart.

The witness, also aged 15 and known to the boy, provided the testimony to police at 8.30pm yesterday, he told a press conference here.

He added that police were also pursuing the suicide angle based on the outcome of the investigation thus far and that they planned to interview his parents soon.

The boy was brought to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban (HTJ) by his mother on April 27 after he complained of stomach ache and swollen throat. The day before he had complained to his parents that some students who were always sniffing glue at his school had pinned him down and forced him to drink insecticide because he had admonished them.

The boy died at HTJ on Tuesday. — Bernana