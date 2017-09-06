Police: No report of extortion in area prior to petrol bomb attack

A policeman tapes off an area outside the club, on Monday. — Picture by Hari Anggara PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — The petrol bomb attack that injured a bartender at Club DK in Kota Damansara on Monday was not the work of suspected extortionists.

According to the club’s operations manager, Vixard Teoh, the incident could have been the work of mischievous individuals.

He said the club had been in business since January and the owner had not been the target of extortionists prior to the incident.

“Instead, it could have been the work of malicious people intent on disrupting our business,” Teoh claimed.

In the late afternoon incident, two men in their 30s were seen tossing the petrol bombs at the pub on the first floor of the Encorp Strand Garden Office.

They fled in a black car but their act was captured on video surveillance cameras.

The Bangladeshi bartender identified as Sujan who was injured, was treated at Hospital Selayang for burns on his hands and face.

Police said the improvised explosives were plastic bottles filled with petrol with firecrackers used as the igniter.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said on Monday the pub owner had in the past been threatened to pay protection money to a gang.

Yesterday, Mohd Zani said the incident was being treated as an isolated case but stressed it was taken seriously.

“We will not compromise the investigations. We want the community here to feel safe.”

Mohd Zani said police had not received any report related to extortion by business owners in the area prior to the attack.

He added the suspects were still being tracked down after their getaway car’s registration plate was caught on camera.

Some operators and owners of other food and beverage outlets in the commercial centre said the incident was isolated.

“It could have been some people just trying to wreak havoc. It is safe here and this was the first time I heard of such a case,” said a cafe owner who only wanted to be identified as Talib.