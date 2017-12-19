Police nab woman for allegedly hitting mother with padlock

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 19 — Police detained a woman who had allegedly hit her mother with a padlock at their house in Relau near here last Friday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 21-year-old unemployed suspect was picked up in Bayan Lepas near here at 1.30pm yesterday.

He said in the 8am incident, the victim, aged 48, who works as a security guard, was at home before being approached by the suspect and her boyfriend.

“The woman (victim) did not allow them (couple) to enter the house. Subsequently, they had a quarrel before the suspect and her boyfriend, in his 20s, hit her using a padlock,” he said here today.

Anuar said no one was at home during the incident, and that the couple left the woman, who sustained cuts and scratches in her face, after they hit the victim.

The suspect was being remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, while the police were still looking for the man, he added. — Bernama