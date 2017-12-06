Police nab two over sale of fake MCs

MELAKA, Dec 6 — Two men including a student were detained over making and selling fake medical certificates (MC) using the name of the Peringgit Health Clinic and the doctors stationed there and reaping RM10,500 here, since June.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Sun Teoh Tia said the suspects were a 19-year-old student of a public higher institution of learning and a 21-year-old private sector worker, who was the mastermind in the scheme.

He said the student was detained while waiting for buyers of the MCs in front of a petrol station in Peringgit here at 9pm on Monday while the mastermind was detained at a house in Taman Peringgit Jaya at 10.30pm on the same day.

“The mastermind was caught printing fake MCs. Several equipment used to make the MCs including a printer, a computer, yellow paper which is similar to the one used in the original MCs, date stamps and wooden stamps with the names of the medical officers at the clinics were also seized.

“We also seized five fake MCs with the name of the Peringgit Health Clinic and the name of a medical officer at the clinic from the first suspect,” he told a media conference here today.

“The MCs were sold directly by the mastermind to the first suspect at RM10 each, who then sought buyers and resold them at RM35 each. We believe five suspects, who are involved in selling the fake MCs, are still at large,” he added. — Bernama