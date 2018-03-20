Police nab three over suspected drug trafficking activities

Three people were arrested in Bidor to facilitate investigations into drug trafficking activities. — iStock.com pic via AFPTAPAH, March 20 ― The police detained three people, including a couple during a raid at a hotel in Jalan Bruseh, Bidor near here on Thursday to facilitate investigations into drug trafficking activities.

Tapah police chief, Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said the suspects, aged between 24 and 29, were picked up at 10.45am.

Seized from the suspects were five plastic packets containing drugs believed to be 626.19 grammes of heroin and 16 other packets believed to be 70gm of methamphetamine, worth a total of RM20,000, and RM270, he said.

He added the suspects ― two men and a woman ― tested positive for methamphetamine and had a record for robbery and drug-related crimes.

They were remanded for a week, beginning Friday, to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, the police detained four men who were barely two hours out of the Tapah Prison, for alleged involvement in a robbery at the Tapah MCA division office here on March 2.

Som Sak said in the incident, a 62-year-old man who worked as secretary in the office was robbed by five men who escaped with RM2,000, cellphone and a Proton Persona which was parked in the parking lot near the office.

The four men aged between 25 and 50, were nabbed in separate raids at their homes in Ipoh on March 8 and 10.

According to Som Sak, the suspects were among 40 inmates released from prison for drug offences and sent to the bus station here at 11am, to be sent to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the police are seeking K. Baskaran, 51, to shed light on the robbery.

His last known address was at Kampung Kacang Putih, Ipoh. ― Bernama