Police nab three Nigerians with ganja worth RM43,800

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Police nabbed three Nigerian college students here with ganja worth RM43,800 at a condominium in Taman Connaught, here last Thursday.

In the 2.30pm operation, a Cheras Police District Headquarters Narcotics CID team detained the suspects, all men, aged 29 to 30.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID chief ACP Adnan Azizon said after interrogation, the suspects led police to a car parked at the condominium where 17 compact ganja chunks weighing 16.843 grammes was found.

“The 17 chunks were in two separate bags in the boot of the car,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today, adding that the group was believed to be active in drug distribution activities in the Klang Valley for the past three months.

“They entered Malaysia in 2013 and were believed to have targeted students as their customers. Police believe the group is connected to other drug syndicates in the country. We are still investigating to determine their source of drug supply,” said Adnan.

He said the suspects would be remanded for six days to help in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama