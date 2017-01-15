Police nab six suspected bomb-makers

KOTA BARU, Jan 15 — The police have detained six men for alleged involvement in bomb-making during separate raids in Pasir Mas today.

The suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were picked up at their homes in a series of raids which began about 4am.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said the police found several items, including wires and batteries believed to be components to make bombs.

“We do not rule out the possibility the suspects were linked to the Islamic State militant group,” he told reporters at the state police contingent headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Ab Rahman said the police were in the midst of tracking down a man in connection with the assault on Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s driver on January 13.

In the midnight incident, the victim had gone alone to the man’s house at Cabang Tiga Haji Musa in Bukit Marak here to claim a payment before an argument broke out between them.

At that juncture, the man attacked the driver with a machete.

The victim sustained slash wounds on the right hand and leg. — Bernama