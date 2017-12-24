Police nab mother, boyfriend over alleged

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police detained a woman and her boyfriend in Ampang and Kajang respectively yesterday in connection with the alleged abuse of the woman’s 10-month-old baby girl.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the duo, aged 21 and 25, were picked up shortly after a report was lodged by the man about 2.45 am on Friday.

He said the man had reported that the baby was vomiting and had traces of blood on her diaper.

“The baby was then taken to a clinic before the doctor ordered the victim to be taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment,” said Ahmad Dzaffir in a statement today.

He said a medical examination of the victim found bruises on the head and body.

“The woman’s two other children, aged three and five, were also taken to HKL for examination,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the initial investigation found that both the suspects had previous drug-related criminal records.

He said the suspects were being remanded for four days from today and the case was being investigated for suspected abuse under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama