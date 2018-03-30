Police nab member of JB gang linked to petrol station murder

'Ah Hui', who was high on the police wanted list, is a member of the notorious Jin Jee Tong Gang that was believed to be behind the assault-cum-murder at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here last December 17. — Picture courtesy of the policeJOHOR BAHRU, March 30 ― A 23-year-old man, who is a member of an outlawed secret society linked to a high-profile murder, was arrested by police outside the Komtar JBCC shopping mall along Jalan Wong Ah Fook here yesterday.

The suspect was nabbed by a team from the Johor police contingent’s serious crimes unit (D9) following information on his whereabouts at 6pm.

It was learnt that the suspect, who was high on the police wanted list, is a member of the notorious Jin Jee Tong Gang that was believed to be behind the assault-cum-murder at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here last December 17.

A police source familiar with the case said investigators believed that the suspect was among the remaining members of the crippled Jin Jee Tong Gang that were involved in a host of criminal activities, including murder in south Johor.

“The male suspect, known in the underworld circles as ‘Ah Hui’, is wanted for several pending criminal cases.

“Investigators believed that he knows or has links to those involved in the highly-publicised assault-cum-murder of a fellow gang member who was stabbed by four men before being run over twice with a white BMW 5-Series at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here late last year,” the source told Malay Mail today.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has been involved in various criminal activities including assault and drug-related offenses since 2012.

An informed source, familiar with criminal gang profiling, said the suspect was involved in criminal activities back when he was in secondary school.

“The suspect was arrested four times and was wanted twice as a suspect for several gang-related activities. He and his associates were active around the city areas of Permas Jaya, Taman Johor Jaya and also Taman Pelangi,” said the source.

Police will apply Section 4(2) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA) 2012 on the suspect. He is expected to be remanded for 28 days to facilitate investigations.

The Jin Jee Tong Gang is a notorious Johor-based triad organisation, which is popularly known as the 360 Gang.

In 2015, the Home Ministry listed the Jin Jee Tong Gang as one of the 23 triad societies that were unlawful under the Societies Act 1966.

The criminal organisation has been around for the past 20 years and its members are known to be involved in drugs, extortion prostitution, assault, arson, money laundering, turf wars and also murder.

Earlier this year, the 100-member strong gang was crippled when police launched an operation against all known triads and organised crime gangs.

In February 27 this year, 35 suspects, believed to be members of the Jin Jee Tong Gang were charged in the Johor Baru Sessions Court for their involvement in organised crime for the past three years. Those charged included the gang’s alleged 50-year-old leader Koh Suei Chuan.