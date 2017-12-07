Police nab man masquerading as cop in Pendang

PENDANG, Dec 7 — Police nabbed a 58-year-old man who was masquerading as a policeman to commit armed robbery at a watermelon farm in Sungai Tiang here, yesterday.

Pendang District police chief DSP Fadzil Hashim said the suspect was detained at 4.23 pm when attempting for the second time to rob a 32-year-old Indonesian farm worker.

“The suspect came on a Lagenda Motorcycle to the same place yesterday but the victim who recognised the suspect alerted the farm supervisor. Together, they apprehended the suspect and handed him to the police,” he told a media conference at the Pendang District Police Headquarters today.

Meanwhile, Fadzil said police solved eight housebreaking cases in the district involving losses of RM250,000 after crippling the Mani Gang with the arrests of three men in separate raids on Nov 20 and 26.

He said the first suspect in his 40s was detained at a road-block in Muadzam Shah, near Rompin in Pahang on Nov 20.

He said two other suspects in their 40 and 50s were detained in raids in Sungai Dua, Penang and Sungai Petani on Nov 26. — Bernama