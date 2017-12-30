Police nab man for allegedly hitting his 72-year-old father

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 — Police have detained a man for allegedly going berserk and hit his 72-year-old father with a piece of wood at their home in Kubang Semang here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspect, aged 28, was detained after the father lodged a report on the incident, which occurred at 3.30pm yesterday.

He said the suspect, the 10th of 11 siblings, was arrested not far from the house and police also seized a 60cm-long wood, believed to have been used to hit the victim.

The suspect, who tested positive for drug and also had three previous records for drug-related offences, would be in remand to facilitate investigation, he added. — Bernama