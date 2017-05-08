Last updated -- GMT+8

Police nab fraudster selling non-existent phones

Monday May 8, 2017
11:10 PM GMT+8

KULIM, May 8 — Police have detained a man who actively committed fraud by selling non-existent mobile phones online involving total losses of RM140,285.

Kulim district police chief, Supt Abdullah Arshad said the 36-year-old man from Bentong, Pahang was arrested at 7pm on May 4 at Taman Cempaka in Ipoh, Perak.

“The suspect had been carrying out the fraud himself, and his modus operandi was to advertise the iPhone 6 on various platforms such as mudah.com (website), WhatsApp and Wechat using the name, Jason Lee Chee Kiong.

“By offering low prices, the suspect would coax the victims to put money into the bank account number he gave them, and then he went missing after the transactions were made,” he told reporters, here, today.

He said during the arrest, police seized five ATM cards belonging to the suspect and his father believed to be used in the fraud in several states including Selangor and Pahang, as well as two mobile phone SIM cards.

The investigation found that the suspect had nine criminal records and with his arrest, police managed to solve 23 fraud cases of selling mobile phones which did not exist.

The suspect is being remanded until May 11 for further investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

