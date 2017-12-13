Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police nab four university students for drug trafficking

Wednesday December 13, 2017
09:04 PM GMT+8

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 — Police detained four students of a public institution of higher learning (IPTA) for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking in a raid at a house in Kampung Padang Nenas here last Monday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Idris Abd Rafar said the suspects, aged between 22 and 24, were picked up at 10.30am after police discovered about one kg of ganja (marijuana) and ecstasy worth RM3,000 and RM30 respectively, at the house.

“Initial investigation revealed that one of the suspects admitted that all the drugs were his, and (he) has been actively involved in the activity — from getting the supplies, selling and distributing the drugs among IPTA students — since September,” he said here today.

Idris said the three other suspects were being detained after they were tested positive for drugs.

Police had also impounded a green Proton Satria and RM400 in cash during the raid, he said.

All the suspects were being remanded for seven days from last Monday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Idris added. — Bernama

