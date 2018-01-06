Police nab four members of ‘Man Kuda’ gang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 6 — Four members of the “Man Kuda” gang, a syndicate notorious for vehicle thefts, house break-ins and armed robberies using the parang were detained in separate raids in Bukit Mertajam and Kuala Ketil, Kedah yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said following a tip-off, two men, aged 32 and 34, were picked up in Taman Bidara, here, about 6.30 am yesterday.

“The suspects, known as “Man Kuda” and “Mie Cina”, were detained when they were attempting to steal a van in the area. The owner who was aware of their actions had notified the police.

“Following their arrest, a Toyota Corolla car with a fake registration number was seized. The car was found to have been reported lost in Gurun last year,” he said here today.

Police also apprehended two men, aged 24 and 30, who were also gang members, at Kampung Kuala Merah, in Kuala Ketil, around 11 pm, on the same day, and seized a Toyota Hiace van.

Nik Ros Azhan said also seized were numerous items believed to be used for criminal activities such as a spanner, parang, wire cutter, knuckle duster, axe and a modified allen key.

He said initial investigation found that the suspects who tested positive for drugs were involved in at least five cases in the SPT area for the first five days of this year. They had also committed crimes in other districts in Penang, while the gang leader, Man Kuda, also had 21 previous records for drugs and crime.

Meanwhile, he said two men, aged 24 and 25, who were believed to be motorcycle theft gang members and drug distributors were detained in Kampung Bukit Teh, in Machang Bubok, here, yesterday.

“The suspects who rode a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle had attempted to escape, but the police overcame them and seized a packet of drugs containing heroin and syabu worth RM10,000. The motorcycle ridden by the duo was also found to be a stolen vehicle,” said Nik Ros Azhan. — Bernama