Police: National diver allegedly raped at Bukit Jalil sports complex

Tuesday October 3, 2017
Police have arrested a coach for allegedly raping a female national aquatics athlete. — AFP file picPolice have arrested a coach for allegedly raping a female national aquatics athlete. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 -- A coach was suspected of raping a female national athlete who is a diver at the Bukit Jalil national sports complex here last month, police said today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the victim was allegedly assaulted on September 26 and had lodged a report five days after the incident.

“The victim lodged a report last October 1 2017 out of concern for her safety,” Amar Singh said in a statement.

He added that the 35-year-old suspect has been remanded from today until October 7.

Malay Mail reported earlier today that the suspect had been involved with the Kita Juara” Sea Games programme.

